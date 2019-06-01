Share:

LAHORE (PR) Descon Automation and Control department along with its Principal, MSA recently conducted a “Partners in Safety” event in Islamabad.

The event highlighted Descon’s automation capabilities along with the new advances in technology for flame and gas detection systems by MSA General Monitors. The attendees were from various organizations based in Islamabad and its surrounding cities.

The “Partner’s in Safety” event focused on educating customers about ways of lowering the overall cost of ownership of their fire and gas detection system. The attendees were shown how they could take advantage of the latest technology to do so and the increased level of safety this provided for both their plant and their personnel.

Aafiah Khan, Head Descon Automation & Control, said, “At Descon, we highly value workplace safety and are always looking for ways to share our insights and learnings with other industry leaders and professionals. As a leading organization, we know that it is up to us to continue raising the standards of health & safety in our industry.”

Descon Engineering Limited is an integrated engineering services and manufacturing company operating internationally to deliver client-specific solutions for projects related to the energy, infrastructure and process industry.