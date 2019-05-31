Share:

LOS ANGELES-The 53-year-old filmmaker - who helmed both ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘Rocketman’, based on the lives of Freddie Mercury and Sir Elton John respectively - thinks it would be ‘’extraordinary’’ to tell the Queen of Pop’s story on the big screen and insisted the film would be a ‘’real rollercoaster ride’’.

When asked whether he’d be interested in telling any other musician’s life story he told Gay Star News: ‘’I’d do Madonna! That sounds like a real rollercoaster ride! It would be extraordinary.’’

The ‘Eddie the Eagle’ director added that although the ‘#Material Girl’ hitmaker may not be ‘’happy’’ about the movie he would still love to ‘’tackle’’ the story of the cultural icon.He said: ‘’I don’t know how happy she’d be about that [idea] but what an extraordinary life that would be. If I was to tackle any other icon like that, it would be her. She’s extraordinary.’’Dexter’s statement comes after Madonna previously blasted efforts to make a biopic of her life.The 58-year-old singer’s rise towards stardom is set to be the focus of a new movie backed by Universal, but Madonna has seemingly criticised the move, saying no-one else has the right to tell her life story but her.