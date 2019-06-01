Share:

SARGODHA - An exhibition featuring calligraphy by established and upcoming artists from across the country was concluded at Zubeida Agha Art Gallery of the Institute of Art and Design, Sargodha University here the other day.

The exhibition showcased traditional style of calligraphy as preserved, promoted and propagated by the exponents of traditional as well as contemporary calligraphy.

The exhibition was aimed at promoting Islamic art of calligraphy and outstanding work of calligraphers as well to encourage and motivate the youngsters toward learning the intricacies of this art.

Around 70 artists from across the country showcased their work including blend of modern and traditional calligraphy, ceramics and glass work at the art show. The artists used different styles to present their work like Kufic Mazhfur, Andalusia Kufi with poster colours, water colours, shell gold, Thulth Jali, and Acrylic colours.

As many as 15 prominent calligraphers bagged gold medals including Mansab Dar, Zaki Sheikh, Iqbal Mughal, Imran Pasha, Zulqarnain, Mohsin Raza, Zubair Akram, Tabish Sialvi, Ummaima Ijaz, Aisha, Ammarra, Mariyum Faiz, Amina Arif, Hasaan and Muhammad Arshad.

A five members jury was set up for the exhibition, comprising of renowned national and international calligraphers including Bin Qalander from Lahore, Ashraf Heera from Hafizabad, Syed Anwar from Sargodha and Jan Muhammad from Gujranwala. The jury was headed by Ahmad Faraz, Incharge Institute of Art and Design, Sargodha University.

UoS Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the exhibition. He acknowledged the dedication and commitment of the calligraphers and painters who are continually practicing this art form and in turn, imparting the sensibility and sensitivity of the art form and keeping the tradition of calligraphic art alive. “We have gathered works from renowned national and international artists and also from educational institutions across the Pakistan, said by the Ahmad Faraz adding that the exhibition will serve as catalyst toward promotion of glorious Islamic art of Calligraphy in the country and motivate the young artists to get excellence in this ancient form of art.”