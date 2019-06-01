Share:

ISLAMABAD - On receipt of a complaint regarding problems being faced in transportation of dead bodies of overseas Pakistanis, Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar, Senior Advisor (Law)/Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis, Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Secretariat, has called report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation.

It has been observed that there was no proper system for early transportation/shifting of dead bodies of overseas Pakistanis which causes problems to the families of the deceased Overseas Pakistanis who remain under grave stress till the receipt of dead bodies and needs to be addressed on priority basis.

Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar, Senior Advisor (Law)/Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis, Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Secretariat has asked that in order to streamline the process of transportation / shifting of dead bodies, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation to take actions for appointment of focal persons in Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation for transportation / shifting / facilitation to the families of deceased Overseas Pakistanis. Contact details of these focal persons be displayed on websites of Ministries/Pak Missions and a separate 24-hours phone number be allocated in Ministries/Pak Missions for the issues and facilitation to Overseas Pakistanis regarding transportation / shifting of dead bodies to Pakistan.

The ministries and OPF have been further called upon to prepare an SOP and circulate to all concerned officers and Pak Missions for implementation after mutual consultation regarding transportation / shifting / facilitation of dead bodies to Pakistan and this also be placed on websites for public awareness. It has been further required that quarterly meetings be arranged at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for evaluation and implementation of the status of the SOPs on the subject and the minutes of these meetings be submitted to Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Secretariat.

The matter has also been fixed for hearing after two weeks at Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Secretariat, Islamabad. In addition to that Federal Ombudsman has taken many steps for the welfare of Overseas Pakistanis and has redressed number of systemic issued faced by them in and outside Pakistan.