KARACHI -Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Shoukat Ali Khatian on Friday claimed that five accused were arrested by district West Police in separate actions.

Talking to APP, he said that a team of Surjani Town police station apprehended 4 robbers and recovered 2 pistols with 4 rounds, robbed items and cash Rs 2,500.

He said that the arrested accused include M. Maqbool S/O M.Shafi, M. Naveed S/O Abdul Hassan, Bilal S/O Momin and Syed Mansoor Ali S/O Syed Shoukat Ali.

The SSP apprised that in another action, the Shershah Police Station patrolling team intercepted 2 motorcyclists one of them managed to escape while another named Rizwan was arrested after recovery of a pistol and stolen bike which was lifted from the jurisdiction of PS Shershah.

He claimed that arrested accused Rizwan was previously involved in 10 cases and during initial interrogation he informed about his accomplice notorious bike lifter Mehboob Gopang. Mehboob was nominated in 27 cases of motorbike thefts.

The accused used to lift motorbikes and sell them to make money for his drug addiction. His accomplice Mehboob was used to sell the stolen bikes to different cities of the country.

The officer said that 3 other motorbikes were also recovered on the information from arrested accused. The motorbikes were lifted from different areas of the city.

Cases had been registered and further investigations had been underway.