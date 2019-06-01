Share:

KARACHI-A former police officer Mustafa on Friday wept in the Sindh High Court (SHC) during the hearing of a case pertaining to the four allegedly missing children. During the hearing, the former police officer started crying for the recovery of his four missing children in front of the court and pleaded for their safe recovery.

The petitioner told the court that all of Mustafa’s missing children were abducted by his ex-wife named Parveen and a person named Ayaz for the sake of ransom. Mustafa also told the court that the alleged connection of Parveen with the criminal elements forced him to tender a divorce to the latter. During the hearing, the petitioner also revealed that despite taking the ransom money his children weren’t released. Ex-Police officer also told the court that he also paid a hefty amount of Rs400,000 to an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gulab Khan in terms of ransom.

He also told the court that a case of kidnapping is registered in Karachi’s Sachal Police Station.

The petitioner also pleaded the court for playing its part in the recovery of his children as he is still unaware of their current state. Mustafa has doubts that they [Kidnappers] might have murdered his kids.

The court after hearing the plea, ordered the petitioner to submit a rejoinder over the answer submitted by the CIA.