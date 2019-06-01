Share:

ISLAMABAD - French Ambassador to Pakistan Marc Baréty on Friday called on Chief of Navy Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi in federal capital.

According to Pakistan Navy spokesperson, Admiral Zafar Mehmood and Ambassador Marc Baréty exchanged thoughts on affairs of mutual interest.

Spokesperson said that the French ambassador lauded efforts of Pakistan Bahria to maintain regional stability and peace.

He added that Naval Chief apprised Marc Baréty on steps taken for Maritime Security Protocol in the Indian Ocean.