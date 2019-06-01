Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 300 on Friday and traded at Rs 70,000 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 69,700.

According to Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed an increase of Rs 259 and traded at Rs 60014 against Rs 59,741 of last day.

The price of silver remained constant and traded at Rs 870 per tola and that of 10 grams silver was traded at Rs 745.88.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $20 and traded at $1297 as compared to the last closing at $1277.