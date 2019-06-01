Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that the Parliament was not a ‘wrestling ring’ but a respectable House and the Parliamentary meetings should not be used as a shield to defend corruption of families.

In a statement, she said that Opposition wanted to use its democratic right to speak but it was not ready to give this right to members of the government.

Those who were crying hoarse for democracy, did not have the courage to listen, she said, adding, Opposition agitated when the session of National Assembly was not held and when the session was called they have no agenda except to fight.

She said that the Opposition should not be spokesman of criminals who committed grave crimes against national institutions but rather should play its role in the Parliament.

She said that Opposition should leave its old ways and play a responsible role for resolution of problems of people.

When judiciary has to decide a matter of its own, so how it could be considered an attack on it, he added. She said that politics on a Constitutional matter was unfortunate, adding, in Naya Pakistan nobody was above accountability.

She said that “We firmly believe in independence of judiciary, rule of Constitution and law and respect of institutions.” Prime Minister Imran Khan struggled for independence of judiciary and had to face imprisonment for it, she added.