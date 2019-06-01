Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that government believed in free and independent judiciary.

Talking to a private news channel in Islamabad, she said government would continue performing its constitutional duty to improve the institutions and urged the media to support its such initiatives.

About opposition's role over the issue of references, the special assistant said the parliamentarians were bound to uphold the secrecy of important official documents and advised opposition to avoid point scoring on sensitive issues.

Earlier in a tweet on Saturday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan says PTI has always been at the forefront in the struggle for ensuring independence of judiciary and rule of law in the country.

She said PML-N respects institutions and law on the basis of requirement.

The Special Assistant said the PML-N workers' assault on the Supreme Court building is the blackest and most disgraceful incident of the history.

She said the PML-N leadership's campaign titled "Mujhe Kion Nikala" aimed at maligning the judiciary is still fresh in the minds of people. She said PML-N is trying to befool people.