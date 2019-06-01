Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to facilitate businesses, particularly exporters, the government on Friday issued sales tax refund bonds to the claimants worth of Rs7 billion as first tranche.

The PTI government had decided to issue sales tax refund bonds to the exporters to clear their refunds in order to resolve long outstanding refunds. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) made necessary arrangements for issuance of bonds through Central Depository Company (CDC). The bonds amounting to Rs. 7 billion are being issued in the first tranche. This issuance shall benefit 90 claimants. The bonds have been issued to claimants who had opened their account with CDC.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh transmitted the advice for issuance of bonds to CDC system in a simple ceremony held at the Ministry of Finance. He advised the claimants to exercise their option for issuance of bonds and provide their CDC accounts to FBR so that they can be accommodated in the next issuance. The ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Revenue, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Secretary Finance, Naveed Kamran Baloch, Chairman, FBR, Shabbar Zaidi and senior officials of FBR.

Meanwhile, the FBR is planning another issuance in the month of June, 2019. Huge amount of around Rs200 billion claimed by taxpayers are stuck in refunds. This causes liquidity crunch for businesses. The claimants of sales tax refund bonds have been conveyed that bonds carry a simple profit of 10 percent per annum payable at the end of three-year maturity period i.e. against a bond of Rs 100,000, Rs 130,000 shall be paid. This has been mentioned in the guidelines issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) here on Friday pertaining to the Sales Tax Refund Bonds to be issued under section 67A of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

According to the FBR, the bonds are transferable i.e. a refund claimant who has been issued the bond can sell the same to another person/bank at a price agreed between the two parties. The maturity period of bonds is three years from the date of issuance. The bonds shall be acceptable by banks as collateral for getting advances/loans. The claimant who opts for issuance of bond should have an account with Central Depository Company (CDC). They can provide this account number while submitting their option for bonds to the FBR. If a claimant does not have a CDC account, he still can opt for issuance of bonds. He will be guided regarding opening of CDC account, the FBR maintained. In case the bond holder wants to sell/transfer the bond, the buyer/transferee should also have a CDC account. At the end of maturity period, the FBR shall pay the amount due under bond i.e. face value plus profit to the bond holder. If FBR decides, it can pay the amount due under bond to the bond holder including profit before maturity. This option is available only to the FBR.