ISLAMABAD - Treasury and opposition lawmakers engaged in verbal brawl and were about to try fists at each other in the National Assembly on Friday, when the chair immediately prorogued the proceedings to avert intensification of the conflict.

The situation turned messy when the opposition members, under PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s lead, staged a protest against State Minister Ali Muhammad Khan’s speech about the members from North Waziristan Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir.

Dawar and Wazir are key leaders of Pashtoon Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and they were recently arrested over sedition charges following a clash of PTM protesters with soldiers of Pakistan Army – who had arrested one of their activists over suspicion of his involvement in anti-state activities.

Responding to a question, State Minister Ali Khan accused the two MNAs of harbouring anti-Pakistan sentiments and questioned their loyalty to the country. He also called for their expulsion from the parliament, alleging them of being touts of Afghanistan’s intelligence agency.

Khan’s offensive comments drew a sharp reaction from the opposition members and Bilawal as well as some other PPP lawmakers stood up to register their protest midway through the minister’s address. The situation escalated as lawmakers from other opposition parties, including Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz, also joined in and surrounded the speaker’s dais.

In an apparent bid to dilute the opposition protest, PTI and MQM-P MNAs rushed to podium and waved placards inscribed with ‘Karachi ko pani do’. This counter protest from the treasury provoked the opposition even further.

Some PPP lawmakers, including PPP MNA Naveed Qamar, Syed Agha Rafiullah, Noman Islam, swiftly moved towards the PTI and MQM protesters to stop them from displaying anti-Sindh government placards.

Rafiullah and Noman even tore down the placards, which further aggravated the situation. The MNAs from both sides were about to enter a fist-fight close to the speaker’s podium, when the chair abruptly prorogued the national assembly session.

However, the members from both sides did not leave their place and PTI’s Attaullah and PPP’s Agha Rafiullah once again made an attempt to attack each other. The other members intervened and prevented their physical brawl.

Earlier, standing up in his seat, PPP chief Bilawal asked Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri to give equal time to the members to speak in the house. He kept criticising the chair for giving more time to the minister till the house was suspended. The PPP MNAs remained around their party chairman until he left the house.

The national assembly session was to wind up debate on the presidential debate, pending for last four months. The chair, with the onset of the proceedings, announced that Ali Wazir was in the custody of Bannu police.

A couple of days back, Bilawal had written a letter to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for issuing ‘production order’ of both Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir so that they could express their views in the house.

The main opposition parties (PPP and PML-N) the other day raised their voice in the National Assembly, requesting the chair to immediately form a parliamentary body to probe the matter related to the clash at North Waziristan’s check post.

The chair might issue production orders for these arrested MNAs in the next session, starting from June 11.

Opposition presser

Agencies add: The opposition members, after the suspension of the house, jointly raised their voice against the government in a presser.

“All opposition parties are standing together today. What we saw in the assembly a little while ago was anything but a display of democracy. The deputy speaker violated house rules by denying chance to opposition members to speak on these sensitive issues,” said Bilawal at the joint media talk of opposition outside the assembly.

He went on to say, “A few days ago, you all saw innocent Pakistanis and parliamentarians being targeted on the streets of Islamabad. Our unarmed supporters and MNAs were tortured and arrested. This is the reality of this so-called ‘state of Madinah’.

“This Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government seems bent on bringing back [Gen retired] Musharraf’s policies and strongarm tactics through people like [interior minister] Brigadier (r) Ijaz Shah.”

The PPP chairman vowed to put up a joint front against the PTI-led government. “I had written to the NA speaker about the production orders of Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar. However, we were lied to today and told that no such letter was received. From judges to parliamentarians, this government is targeting everyone through underhand tactics and we will not let this continue,” he said.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also criticised the government’s attempts to silence the parliament and judiciary.

“This government has set a new low by filing references against judges. This is nothing but an attempt to browbeat the judiciary. The PTI government does not want judges to act independently and is resorting to such pressure tactics,” said the PML-N senior leader.

“Come what may, we will resist all such attempts with full force. We also stand firm on our demand for parliamentary probes into the NAB chairman issue and the North Waziristan incident.”

Abbasi was followed by Sardar Akhtar Mengal, who said the current democratic setup was becoming similar to past dictatorial regimes. “Today, Pakistan is a democracy in name only. The current situation and actions of the PTI government strongly resemble those witnessed during dictatorships.”

Mengal added, “The judges being targeted today are those who challenged Pakistan’s untouchable powers. In such times, it is essential that we do everything in our power to ensure that the sacrifices rendered for democracy by the people of Pakistan are not allowed to go to waste.”