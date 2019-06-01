Share:

MULTAN - Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi has warned that the entire nation will stand by judiciary if any conspiracy is hatched against the institution.

Talking to the media here on Friday, he said that Justice Faiz Esa’s letter to the President and Fakhar Uddin G Ibrahim’s resignation have unveiled the conspiracies. He said that Musharraf also committed the same mistake which finally caused his downfall. “When this institution (judiciary) takes a principled stand, the entire nation stands with it and even the most tyrant dictator has to withdraw,” he pointed out. He said that whenever someone tried to impose a judicial martial in the country, the nation foiled these conspiracies.

He said that it was unfortunate that unlawful interference in different institutions by some elements prevented political leadership, democracy and economy to groom. He pointed out that judges like Justice Faiz Esa who upheld objectivity in their verdicts are subjected to a smear campaign of character assassination before filing of reference against them. “But the nation should rise again as it did against Musharraf. The nation must defeat them,” he asked the masses.

Hashmi warned that if institutions like Supreme Court lost their credibility, question would start arising about the institutions of justice. He said that these were the reasons which made the nation indebted and made it difficult for people even to earn bread and butter. He regretted that the process of progress had completed stopped.

DEATH ANNIVERSARY OF QURESHI’S FATHER MARKED

The 22nd death anniversary of former Punjab governor Makdoom Sajjad Hussain Qureshi, who was father of foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was observed here on Friday evening.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Whip National Assembly, Malik Amir Dogar, MNA Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi, Makhdoom Mureed Qureshi, senior politician Javid Hashmi, Provincial Ministers - Dr Akhtar Malik, Hussain Jehania Gardezi, PTI local leaders, religious scholars, ulema and thousand of devotees from across the country attended the death anniversary.

Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi offered dua and expressed gratitude to the participants. He said that he was indebted to invaluable love of all those who attended the death anniversary of his father.