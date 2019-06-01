Share:

KARACHI - The Meteorological department on Friday predicted some relief in the persistently hot weather of Karachi by the mid of June.

As per details, the met office said the weather will remain hot in the metropolis until after Eid, however, after June 15, the temperature will recede. The monsoon rains will kick off from July in Karachi, the met office said.

Last week, the weather department, in a warning, had said that the heatwave is likely to grip Karachi city and surrounding areas from May 25 to 27. It had cautioned that the day temperatures would rise to 39-41ºC during this period.

Nevertheless, Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Heatwave Early Warning Centre on Saturday downgraded the heatwave alert “as mild heatwave” with hot and humid weather likely to prevail. In an earlier heatwave from May 1st–3rd, the maximum temperature in Karachi had soared up to 42°C.