LAHORE : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan held a meeting with provincial ministers Nauman Ahmad Langrial and Sardar Asif Nakai at Central Police Office here on Friday and discussed law and order situation with them. The IGP discussed new projects and reforms in police department with the ministers. He apprised the ministers that the Punjab Police had established Police Khidmat Marakaz in all districts where people could avail 14 different services about police under one roof. The ministers praised the security arrangements during Ramazan and said that due to effective actions by the Punjab Police, crime was curbed to a great extent.