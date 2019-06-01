Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court Friday expressed its concern over lack of international standards at the Marghazar Zoo of the federal capital.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah expressed these concerns while hearing a petition moved by Centre for Culture and Development Executive Director Dr Nadeem Omar.

During the hearing, the counsel for Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) admitted before the court that zoos of Pakistan are not of international standard.

At this, Justice Athar remarked that it is matter of concern for all of us that we could not improve our zoos as per international standards. He said that if animals could not be looked after in a better way at zoo then the animals should be shifted to their sanctuaries.

He directed that on the next hearing, the court should be informed that which animal would be shifted to which sanctuary and deferred hearing in this matter for two weeks.

Dr Nadeem had submitted a writ petition in the IHC terming the zoo management as incompetent and least expert in dealing with the wildlife kept in the zoo. He stated that the civil society was concerned about the well-being of Kaavan, the only male elephant which was being kept in, what he called, miserable and pathetic conditions by the Zoo management. The provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty Act, 1890 could be invoked against the zoo managers on that count, he added. He also highlighted public concerns about dereliction on the part of zoo management in proper upkeep of the caged animals. Later, Senior Director Programme World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Rab Nawaz constituted a team, on the directions of court, for the inspection of wildlife species kept at the zoo. Dr Nadeem said that initially, Marghazar zoo was established as a sanctuary for wildlife species gifted by foreign countries and later it was turned into a zoo.A