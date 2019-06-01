Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday has submitted an investigation report on alleged money-laundering facilitator of Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz’s family Qasim Qayyum case in accountability court .

According to the report, money was transferred to Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Salman in Benami companies. NAB also told the court that the record of ten foreign money exchanges in connection with money laundering case has also been obtained.

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) had formed a new bench to hear bail plea of Hamza Shahbaz in NAB references against him.

On May 22, the court had extended Hamza’s pre-arrest bail till May 28 in the same cases.

On May 8, the court extended his bail till May 22 when his counsel pointed out that the NAB had not given them reasons for his arrest and the documents showing approval of the inquiries by the competent authority.

NAB had arrested Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam on October 5. The former chief minister was charged with awarding illegal contracts to his favorite firm.

He was apprehended during his appearance before NAB in Saaf Pani Company scam. Sources told that three files were tabled before him. The bureau quizzed Sharif regarding a tender awarded to a private consultancy company for a survey of the Saaf Pani company.