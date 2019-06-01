Share:

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said in his tweet from Saudi Arabia that we are acting upon a policy in the province to giver all-out opportunities to professionals to express their talent.

Issues of professionals working in the public sector are being resolved and the approval of the technical allowance for engineers in Punjab is the acknowledgement their talent, said the CM.

The chief minister said that technical allowance equal to 1.5 times of the basic salary will be given to engineers working in the specific departments.

"We hope engineers will perform even better after this raise. he added.

The Finance Department has issued the notification of the technical allowance on Friday after the approval by the provincial cabinet. This allowance will be given to the engineers having HEC recognised degree and working in departments of agriculture, housing, irrigation, mines and minerals, communications and works, urban development and public health engineering, local government and community development, and planning and development.

The registration of the engineers with the Pakistan Engineering Council is compulsory. The engineers from grade 17 to 20 will get the allowance from three thousands, 635 rupees to 45 thousands, 555 rupees.