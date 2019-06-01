Share:

New Delhi - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced his new cabinet, which includes Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veterans such as Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari and at least one surprise pick, former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Modi was sworn in on Thursday along with 58 members of his new government. But their portfolios were only announced on Friday.

A 64-year-old retired bureaucrat – well known for his crucial role in India’s foreign policy under Modi - has become the new foreign minister. And this is unusual - cabinet posts are highly coveted and tend to go to party loyalists or important coalition allies. Rarely does a bureaucrat make the cut.

But Jaishankar’s is no ordinary resume - a career diplomat, he has served as India’s ambassador to both the US and China, among other countries. He is widely considered a tough negotiator and is credited with defusing tensions with China in 2017 over the Doklam plateau, a border standoff that lasted several weeks.

He also played a major role in brokering the historic India-US nuclear deal during the prime ministership of Manmohan Singh. In fact, Singh, who attended the swearing-in ceremony, was one of the first people to congratulate him as he stepped off the stage after taking the oath.

Apart from Jaishankar, the other appointments were largely expected. The biggest one involved Amit Shah, a close aide of Modi since his early days in politics, who has been made the home minister. Speculation had been rife and, as it turns out, right.

Shah’s appointment only formalises what has long been talked about - the 54-year-old BJP president is the most influential politician in the party after Modi. He’s seen as the man who scripted the BJP’s thumping wins in 2014 and 2019 - and who helped the party make inroads in states such as West Bengal where they barely had a presence earlier.

Modi 2.0, as it has been dubbed by the Indian media, lost two veteran politicians in former finance minister Arun Jaitley and former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj who opted out because of poor health. But some key figures from the previous administration were also dropped - such as Maneka Gandhi, an estranged member of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, who was a minister in four different BJP governments and the minister for women and child development during Modi’s first term.

More women have been elected to India’s 545-member lower house or Lok Sabha this time than ever before. There are now 77 female MPs, but just six have become ministers, and only three of them have been given cabinet posts.

Former defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman is now in-charge of finance, becoming only the second woman to hold the post after former prime minister Indira Gandhi. The other two are Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his family seat of Amethi, and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, member of BJP’s regional ally Shiromani Akali Dal.

Nine of the 25 new cabinet ministers are Brahmins, who are at the top of India’s tenacious caste hierarchy. Despite the fact that 131 seats in the Lok Sabha are reserved for members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, who are among the country’s most vulnerable communities, only 10 of them have been appointed ministers. Even fewer made it to the cabinet.

Only three of the cabinet ministers - Ms Seetharaman, Mr Jaishankar and Sadanand Gowda - are from India’s five southern states, which send 119 MPs to parliament.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the BJP’s only Muslim minister, is an MP from the upper house or Rajya Sabha, which is not directly elected. A long-time member of the BJP, he has been a minister in the previous government too but this is his first cabinet post. He has been appointed minister of minority affairs.