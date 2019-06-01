Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital communications company, has achieved yet another milestone by crossing the 10 million mark for super 4G data subscribers. Not only is Jazz the country’s largest mobile operator with 59+ million subscribers, but is also the largest internet provider in the country with the largest data user base of over 35 million 2G, 3G and 4G subscribers.

The exponential increase in Jazz’s 4G data subscribers is down to its superior data network. As per Ookla®, the leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications and technology, Jazz is Pakistan’s fastest mobile broadband network. The mobile operator has won Ookla’s Speedtest Award twice in a row; Jazz achieved a Speed Score™ of 16.01 with average speeds of 17.13 Mbps for download and 10.74 Mbps for upload.

Jazz’s Speed Score™ was significantly higher than other competing networks, who averaged 8.04 for the same tests (Q3-Q4 2018).

Commenting on crossing the 10 million mark, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO – Jazz, said, “Jazz’s philosophy is based on providing constant enablement and empowerment through technology, digital services and high speed connectivity. This philosophy has established us as Pakistan’s network of choice, for voice and data services.”