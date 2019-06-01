Share:

ISLAMABAD - The nation observed Jumat-ul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak with traditional religious zeal and reverence.

Millions of people offered Friday prayers at across country mosques and prayer grounds. Jumat-ul-Wida has a special significance since it is a prelude to the departure of holy month of Ramazan and considered the harbinger of the end of the showering of divine blessings that characterize the holy month. Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) also stressed the sanctity of this day.

In capital, the biggest gathering of Jumat-ul-Wida was held at Faisal Mosque.

Special security arrangements had been made to ensure safety of people offering prayers inside mosques. Imams and Khateebs in their sermons stressed upon Muslims to purify their souls through greater dedication to prayer, seek forgiveness of Almighty Allah and being kind to fellow beings.

Ulema and religious leaders urged greater Muslim unity and call for making joint struggle for emancipation of Muslim world.

They also emphasis in their sermons, the importance of maintaining unity and sectarian harmony, asking people to beware of miscreants and anti-state elements who want to create animosity and hatred among followers of different schools of thought.

They called for greater unity among Muslims to counter present-day challenges.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, unity of Muslims the world over and their emancipation.

Prayers were also offered for independence of Kashmir, Palestine and other parts of world where Muslims were engaged in the struggle for their right to self-determination. They prayed for the success of Muslims’ freedom movements from the yoke of occupation forces.

Last Friday of the holy month is also observed as Youm al-Quds in Pakistan to express support and solidarity with oppressed Muslims of Palestine. Rallies in support of Palestinians are held in different parts of the country to mark the day. Milli Yakjehti Council organised a rally in the federal capital to protest occupation on Bait-ul-Maqdas.

Youm-ul-Quds is observed annually on the last Friday of Ramazan to oppose Israel’s control of Jerusalem. Islamabad Capital Territory Police had planned foolproof security arrangements for Youm-ul-Quds with deployment of commandos to avert any untoward incident.