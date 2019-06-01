Share:

HAFIZABAD/SIALKOT/BAHAWALPUR - Jummatul Wida, the last Friday of Ramazan, was observed across Punjab province with fervour and renewal of pledge to shun all pretty difference and get unite for glory of Islam, prosperity of Mulsim Ummah and Pakistan.

The law enforcement agencies have adopted unprecedented r security measures to avert any unpleasant incident.

In Hafizabad, heavy rush was witnessed in almost all the principal mosques across the district. The Ulema during their sermons called upon the believers to hold fast the rope of Allah and forge greater unity among them for the glorification of Islam. They said that Holy Quran is complete code of life and the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) are panacea for all problems confronting the humanity. They appealed to the faithful to adopt their lives truly in accordance with the teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah. They have called upon the government to introduce Islamic system in the country and also take necessary steps to save the younger generation from leading astray.

Special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah, early liberation of occupied Kashmir from the shackles of Indian tyranny, liberation of Palestine from the occupation of Jews.

The Shia community took out a rally to observe Youm Al-Quds which started from Imambargah Fawara Chowk and terminated at Press Club. The participants raised slogans against Israel and US imperialists and called upon the Muslim Ummah to unite for liberating Qibla-e-Awal from the occupation of Zionist forces.

The district police had made foolproof security arrangements in the district and no untoward incident was reported from any place.

In Sialkot, Jummatul Wida was observed with religious fervour in Sialkot region amid tight security. The main Jummatul Wida congregations were held at Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and Zafarwal tehsils here. Thousands of faithfuls participated and prayed for the global peace, national prosperity and early freedom of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke and Palestine.

In sermons, Ulema highlighted importance of Jummatul Wida and urged the followers to follow the teachings of Islam in letter and spirit. They also unanimously passed several condemnation resolutions against the anti-Islam agenda being carried to divide and destroy the Muslims on different pretexts. They urged the Muslim Ummah to be united to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-Islam forces, underscoring the unity as the sole tool to fight all conspiracies and regain the lost glory.

In Bahawalpur, Jummatul Wida was observed with fervour. As many as 1,263 big and small congregations of Jumma prayers were held across Bahawalpur division.

A total of 3,045 police personnel were deployed to provide security cover to the faithful including 1,547 national Razakars.

Some 16 walkthrough gates were installed at sensitive Masajid and 1,231 metal detectors were used for technical sweeping.

Five rallies were also taken out in the division to mark Al-Quds day.