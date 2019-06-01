Share:

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that a science museum will be established in Lahore soon for promotion of basic and fundamental research which may help in socio-economic development of the country. In a tweet, he said it has been decided to construct the museum on the land of Ministry of Science and Technology after vacating it from illegal occupants.

He stressed that Pakistan can only compete on a global scale by adopting modern information technology, Radio Pakistan reported. The minister said his ministry is committed to develop and train Pakistani youth to enhance the future progress of the country and enable them to implement innovative digital solutions.