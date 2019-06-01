Share:

Lailatul Qadr, a night considered to be equal to praying for 1000 months is being observed with religious fervour and reverence in Pakistan tonight. ( June 1, 2019)

Lailatul Qadr falls on the night of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak 27 but it is better to search it in odd nights of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

Lailatul Qadr, the Night of Honour was considered as the holiest Night, as the first verses of the Holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) on Lailatul Qadr.

Hazrat Aisha Radiallah Anha stated that Rasool Allah (peace be upon him) said, "Look for Lailatul-Qadr in the odd nights of the last ten days of Ramadan." (Bukhari).

Ulema and Khatib will throw light on the significance of the night.