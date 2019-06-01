Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that Rescue-1122 has proved to be a symbol of success and people respect it for its high standards in serving humanity.

He was addressing the passing-out ceremony of 363 Fire DERT Rescuers (FDRs) including 10 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and four Rescue Drivers, held here at the Emergency Services Academy on Friday.

The minister appreciated the rescue services, rendered by all rescuers of Punjab, congratulated the passing-out rescuers and their parents, and hoped that they would perform their duties with full commitment and dedication. While sharing his experience about the Service, he said that he had witnessed various training institutions, but the dedication, devotion of the rescuers, officers and training team is exemplary. He also appreciated the services of Founder Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer and his team, who worked hard and set an example for others.

While sharing his personal experience about a bullet case emergency, the minister said he found the Rescue-1122 reaching the incident site within few minutes, even before the arrival of the victim’s family.

“Earlier, I attend the first passing-out ceremony of Rescue-1122 in 2004 at Elite Police Training Centre; and after 15 years, once again I am honored to witness the professional excellence of the Service,” he added. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is the leader who started this Service in Punjab, the minister said. “I feel honoured to be part of the core team who endeavored to strive for establishment of the model service.” On this occasion, the minister promised that all Service related issues including Service Rules and Safety Act would be resolved on priority basis.

The law minister , along with DG Rescue Punjab, distributed performance awards of Best FDR, Rescue drivers and overall best among the rescuers of the passed out batch.

Earlier, DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer took oath from passing-out rescuers and congratulated them on successful completion of their professional training and becoming part of the Service.