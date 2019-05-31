Share:

KARACHI-The saxophonist Lenny Massey has released an instrumental cover of Late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘WoiKhuda Hay’. The performer known for his work with singer Sajjad Ali in Coke Studio Season 10 is a well recognized name in the local music scene. Massey has produced the composition of the iconic Kalaam on saxophone and piano at his home studio.

When asked about why he chose this particular Kalaam, Massey said,” NusratFateh Ali Khan sahab has always inspired me, especially as I grew up listening to him. I thought of covering it because this composition is one of my all-timefavourite.”

The saxophonist said that he has performed the cover with a positive energy and went with the flow so it never felt as a challenge for him at any stage of the production, however, Massey maintained that he left no stone unturned to ensure that the iconic Kalaam doesn’t lose its soul in the fusion.

The performer said that his younger brother Adrian Massey and his friend Joshua helped him in the video production of the cover, and the audio was mixed by Alex Shahbaz.