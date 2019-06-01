Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government on Friday reduced the price of indigenous liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs 15.32 per kg or Rs 180.75 for 11.8kg domestic cylinder for the month of June 2019.

According to the notification issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the LPG prices have been decreased by Rs 15.32 per kg (11.43 percent) from Rs 133.91 per kg to Rs 118.59. As per the notification the new price of 11.8kg domestic cylinder would be Rs1399.39. In May, the price of the domestic cylinder was Rs1,580.14. After the Ogra’s decision, the price of commercial cylinder will reduce by Rs 650 per cylinder. The new price of commercial cylinder will be Rs 5383.

According to the notification issued here by Ogra, the producers price of LPG (propane 40 percent and butane 60 percent) has been determined at 61691,99 per metric ton (in May it was 74784.75 per metric ton). This producers’ price included excise duty of Rs85/M ton while excluding Petroleum Levy. And under this head, the producer price of 11.8kg cylinder has been worked out at Rs727.97.

Marketing/distribution margin has been set at Rs35000 per MT or Rs 413 per 11.8 kg cylinder, a Petroleum Levy of Rs4,669 per MT will be also charged which will be Rs55.09 for 11.8Kg cylinder.

Prior to GST imposition, the consumer price (ex-GST) will be Rs101360.99 per metric ton (in May it was Rs114453.75) and the 11.8kg cylinder price is Rs1399.39. GST of 17 percent of Rs101360.99 metric tone will be imposed and it will be Rs203.33 for cylinder. The final price per metric tonne will be Rs 118592.36 or Rs 1399.39 per cylinder which is Rs 180.35 per cylinder cheaper than previous month.

It is pertinent to mention here that the gas is being sold at higher rate in open market. Despite the fact that the government notifies its prices every month, but in open market it is being sold at exorbitant prices against what the government notifies.

According to detail of monthly official notified LPG prices record, in February 2018 government notified it at Rs1332.48 per 11kg cylinder, March (Rs1286.37), April (Rs1282.37), May (Rs1352.26), June (Rs1443.42), July (Rs1479.44), August (Rs1564.98), September (Rs1613.43), October (1673.24), November (1509.03), December (1338.78), while in January 2019, it was Rs1361.7 per cylinder and in February it was Rs1427.63, March Rs1522.65 per cylinder, April at Rs1,563.92 per cylinder and for the month of May Ogra determined price was Rs 1580.14.