NANKANA SAHIB : A man was murdered over a trifle here in Nankana city in the wee hours of Friday.

According to police and family sources, a panchayat was going on to settle the issue of children quarrel. In the meanwhile, one Mohsin got infuriated and shot dead Faisal at point blank range. The people gathered overpowered the accused and handed him over to police after beating him. The police have registered a case and started investigation.