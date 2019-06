Share:

ISLAMABAD : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the tone and tenor of Maryam Safdar about Prime Minister Imran Khan, showed her rising frustration.

In a tweet on social media platform twitter, she said Maryam was afraid that due to success of Imran Khan, Pakistan would get benefits but her political party which was actually a private limited company, would suffer losses.