Share:

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecasted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Pakistan from June 4 to June 7.

According to the MET office , temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days with the first week of June expected to be hot due to continental air which will prevail over most parts of the country.

After June 15, the temperature is expected to come down with the start of rainfall at the beginning of July.

Normal temperatures are expected in northern areas while some areas of the country could face acute weather conditions, the MET office added.

Meanwhile, the PMD has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country, with dust-thunderstorm and rain in isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Peshawar and Bannu during the next 24 hours.