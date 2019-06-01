Share:

LAHORE :Provincial Minister for Prisons Zawar Hussain Warraich has said that new local governments (LGs) system will be helpful in devolving powers at grass-roots level and implementing good governance rules. In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that the new LG system would provide equal opportunities of development to all areas of the province and equal distribution of resources. The minister said that under the new system, 30 per cent of development budget, amounting to approximately Rs 110 billion, would be distributed among the local governments. The minister said that new system would eliminate nepotism and produce new leadership.