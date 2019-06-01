Share:

CARDIFF - In the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2015, the Black Caps opened their tournament with a rampant 98-run victory over Sri Lanka, and if recent form is anything to go by, a similar result could well be on the cards in Cardiff.

New Zealand may have suffered at the hands of a blitzing performance against West Indies in their final warm-up match, but the marker was laid down when they faced off against India at The Oval last Saturday, as they bowled out Virat Kohli’s men for a paltry 179 before chasing down their total with six wickets to spare.

One of the biggest positives for New Zealand has been the eye-catching performances from their less-heralded players. Against India, Jimmy Neesham – who missed out on a place in New Zealand’s squad four years ago – impressed with the ball, with figures of 3/26. Against West Indies, Tom Blundell – yet to play a one-day international – hit an 89-ball 106, an innings which featured eight fours and five sixes.

Trent Boult was exceptional in 2015, taking 22 wickets in just nine matches and the left-armer was in fine touch during the warm-ups, collecting four-wicket hauls in both games. A top-order which tends to struggle against pace and swing presents ideal opportunity for the 29-year old to carry his form in the tournament major.

Williamson knows there is more than one way to win a match and the Kiwi skipper has forecast a return to the ‘scrappy’ one-day cricket of the past if they are to lift the World Cup in 2019. Brendon McCullum’s master blasters destroyed all in their path on their way to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final four years ago on home soil. But in the final against Australia their all-out aggression came unstuck and they had to settle for a runners-up finish in the end.

Fast-forward to 2019, and Williamson is now in charge of a Black Caps side that sit fourth in the ODI rankings and kick off their campaign in Cardiff on Saturday against Sri Lanka. And in English conditions – despite plenty of pre-tournament chat about hitting the mythical 500-mark – Williamson insists adaptability rather than aggression is the order of the day.

“There has been a lot of talk about really high scores but I think there will be a number of games where that isn’t the case and it will require adjustment,” he said. “For us at the last World Cup, there was a trend in how we played. It was about being smart with the crop that we had to try and get the best performance. That meant we were aggressive, the ball swung and we looked to use that.”

“I don’t know how much the past really counts for as we come into a tournament. It is on the day and we know in this competition that every team can beat any of the other teams,” he added. “We are certainly treating all of our matches like that and want to bring the focus back onto the cricket we want to play. We know the Sri Lankan side is a bit different to the one we played at home, but we have no doubt that they are a tough side.”

For Sri Lanka, their tournament preparations have been anything but smooth. While Dimuth Karunaratne was installed as skipper after more than four years in ODI wilderness, their warm-up fixtures against South Africa and Australia resulted in two defeats.

If there have been any bright sparks for Sri Lanka of late, they came in the warm-up against South Africa, with Karunaratne and the wise old head of Angelo Matthews hitting half-centuries. Matthews arrives into this tournament having spent quite a bit of winter on the sidelines. With a career average of 42 and over a decade of international experience, his return to the line-up holds great significance for Sri Lanka.

The 1996 World Cup winners are in a desperate need of motivation and there can’t be a better person than the captain himself to inspire the unit.

Karunaratne proved his batting abilities against the new ball when he scored a fluent 87 in the warm-up fixture against South Africa. The left-hander, who had scored his maiden test hundred against the Blackcaps in 2014, could be the glue that holds the Sri Lankan batting together.

Teams batting first scored well in excess of 300 in the two completed warm-up matches at Cardiff. With negligible chances of rain and sunny intervals throughout the day, a full 100-over game with lots of runs can be expected on Saturday. Gentle breeze might just assist new-ball bowlers early on.