Neymar resumed training with Brazil's national squad on Friday, easing fears about his fitness for the Copa America.

The 27-year-old participated in an afternoon practice session in Teresopolis, around 100km north of Rio de Janeiro, two days after limping off the Granja Comary training ground with a knee problem.

Friday's session was closed to the media but a video posted on the Brazilian Football Confederation's website showed Neymar moving freely during ball work and laughing with his teammates.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is expected to be available for Brazil's friendlies against Qatar on June 5 and Honduras four days later.

The Copa America will be played in Brazil from June 14 to July 7. The hosts begin their campaign against Bolivia before also facing Peru and Venezuela in the group stage.