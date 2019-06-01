Share:

ISLAMABAD : The National Institute of Health has announced to deploy a team of experts for facilitation to the local health authorities in response to the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) outbreak in North Sindh.

The NIH in a press release said here on Friday the team will work closely with the Ministry of Health and other health partners.

“In the context of a recent ongoing outbreak of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in North Sindh, the NIH has been deployed a team of experts for facilitation to the local health authorities in response to the HIV outbreak,” the press release stated.

“Field Epidemiology & Disease Surveillance Division (FEDSD) of NIH also issued an advisory regarding the prevention and control of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV),” said the statement.

It added that the aim of the advisory was to alert the public health authorities throughout the country, to undertake necessary steps for prevention and control of HIV/AIDS.

According to the advisory, more than 700 cases of HIV had been detected in Sindh.

The advisory describes that HIV can be transmitted from an infected person to person mainly through unsterilized surgery equipment, contaminated syringes, blood transfusion, blood products, and unsafe sexual practices.

In the advisory, it also highlighted to avoid unnecessary injections and treatment from unauthorized medical practitioners/quacks and to promote safe sexual practices.