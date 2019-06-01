Share:

SIALKOT : Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotic Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed has said that the Punjab government will not levy any new tax in the upcoming budget of the province for the fiscal year 2019-2020.“The provincial government has also abolished all taxes on luxury vehicles and exempted all properties owned by widows from all taxes,” the minister claimed, adding that widows would be provided maximum relief in the upcoming Punjab budget.

Punjab Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed was addressing “Pre-Budget Proposals meeting” of Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held here on Friday. SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar, SVP Waqas Akram Awan and President PTI Central Punjab Umer Dar were also present on the occasion.

Hafiz Mumtaz informed that the Excise and Taxation Department would soon launch its mobile app through which people would be able to pay taxes while sitting in their homes and offices.

The provincial minister said that the Punjab government is going to introduce a ‘Universal Tax Policy’ across Punjab.