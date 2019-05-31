Share:

ISLAMABAD-Nomad Art and Culture Center will exhibit the figurative drawings and paintings by two Baloch artists under the theme of ‘Narrative Baluchistan” from June 1.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by the Qazi Asmat Isa, Chief Executive of Pakistan poverty alleviation fund (PPAF) who will also be the chief guest of the event.

Artist Doda Baloch’s sensitive capture of the local community whereas Faheem Khans paintings of the rugged environment investing in rich cultural expression will be an inspiring offering to art viewers and collectors.

The subject of portraits fascinates the native abundance and variety of inspirations found in Balochistan.

The exhibition aims to depict the hardiness, simplicity and beauty in the native environment features of Balochistan’s geography.

Doda Baloch is a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, with degrees in Physics and in Philosophy. He is a self taught artist, his drawings have been included in group shows in Pakistan and abroad.

Doda has also worked as an instructor in drawing in Quetta, Baluchistan, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, and has conducted frequent workshops in drawing, philosophy of art and aesthetics at the Fine Arts department, University of Balochistan.

Fahim Baloch did his BFA in visual arts from University of Baluchistan. He has had numerous solo and group shows in Pakistan. He is both a sculptor and painter, and gets his inspiration from Balochistan’s landscapes and rich culture.

Apart from his independent art practice, he is currently serving as museum curator at Balochi Studies Center, University of Balochistan. The exhibition will continue to showcase till June 20.