Lahore - Sources told The Nation on Friday that the two retired army officers and a civilian doctor whose punishments were confirmed by the army chief the other day, have been shifted to jail.

They said the condemned officers were under custody throughout their trial and there was no truth in rumours circulating on social media suggesting that these officers were abroad.

A retired Pakistan Army general has been sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment and a retired brigadier was awarded death sentence by military courts on charges of espionage and leaking sensitive information to foreign agencies, it was announced Thursday.

ISPR had reported on Thursday that separate Field General Court Martial (FGCM) had sentenced Lieutenant General (r) Javed Iqbal, Brigadier (r) Raja Rizwan and civilian officer Doctor Wasim Akram in separate cases of similar nature.

These officers were tried under Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act by the FGCM. Lt-Gen Javed was sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment while Brig Rizwan was awarded death sentences. Dr Wasim, who was employed at a sensitive organisation, was also handed death sentence.

The charges against these officers included espionage and leakage of sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudice to the national security. Their sentences were confirmed by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday.