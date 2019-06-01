Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is hoping an early end to the trade war between China and the United States as it would create problems for the emerging economies, officials here said on Friday.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Pakistan was ‘disturbed’ over the China-US tension.

“We urge both the sides to end the trade war and find common ground. China is a great friend and we do support them. We also cannot ignore the US,” said one official.

Another official said Pakistan was not taking sides but its tilt was towards China. “They (China) have always been supportive on all issues. The US has been a friend and they have left us at will,” he pointed out.

China has also accused the Donald Trump administration of committing ‘economic terrorism’, escalating its war of words with the United States amid rising trade tensions between the two countries.

“The White House has brought huge damage to the economy of other countries and the US itself,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said in Beijing. Lu Kang described US trade policy as “typical economic terrorism, economic hegemonism, and economic unilateralism.”

The negotiations have now stalled, with each side blaming the other for the recent setbacks.

The US imports far more from China than China does from the US are one of the reasons for the trade war. As China runs out of US imports to tariff, it has turned to its rare earth exports as a new potential battleground.