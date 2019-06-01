Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will be hosting the English team for a six-match International Blind Cricket Twenty20 Series to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in November this year.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said the series would be played from November 10 to 19 in the UAE. “The 20 players for the series against England will be picked from the National Blind Cricket Tournament scheduled to be held in Abbottabad from June 25 to 30,” he said.

Speaking about the PBCC affairs, he said Afghanistan had asked for our assistance in training their players and for promoting them blind cricket. “We will be training as many as 30 Afghan players in Pakistan who will be playing with our clubs teams,” he said and added this training will be provided free of cost.