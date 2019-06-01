Share:

Pakistan and Turkey have reiterated their resolve to jointly combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The resolve came during the First Round of Pakistan-Turkey Counter Terrorism Consultations held in Ankara.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Mr. Ahmad Farooq, Director General (Counter Terrorism), and the Turkish side was headed by Ambassador Aylin Tashan, Director General for Research and Security.

The two sides reviewed the global and reg?onal threats posed by international terrorism and reiterated their resolve to jointly combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. In this regard, both sides agreed on the enduring importance and need for a comprehensive approach to terrorism and extremism, based on the rule of law and addressing their root causes.

Both sides also exchanged views on the threat posed by Da'esh in the Middle East and other parts of the world. Pakistan briefed the Turkish delegation on the improved security situation in the country as a result of the concerted actions by all segments of the society.

The major successes achieved in the fight against terrorism through operations Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasad, as well as, the implementation of National Action Plan was highlighted. While condemning the barbaric terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka and New Zealand, both sides reaffirmed that terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any particular religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group.

Both sides also reviewed the ongoing Pakistan-Turkey cooperation and collaboration in the area of counter-terrorism. It was agreed to explore

further avenues of cooperation between the two countries including exchange of best practices in areas such as law enforcement/security, criminal justice and rule of law, countering financing of terrorism and prevention of radicalization.

It was agreed that the next round of Pakistan-Turkey Counter Terrorism Consultations would take place in Islamabad next year on mutually

convenient dates.