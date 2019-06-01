Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Saturday on the sidelines of the 14th Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interests and bilateral ties during their meeting in Makkah and took stock of the current state of bilateral, political, economic and trade relations.

They also agreed to expedite decisions taken during the visit of the crown prince to Pakistan in February this year, in particular, early implementation of decisions taken during the first meeting of the Supreme Coordination Council.

The prime minister also thanked the Saudi government for extending oil facility to Pakistan on deferred payments.