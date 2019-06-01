Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday held a bilateral meeting with President of Afghanistan Dr Ashraf Ghani wherein the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 14th Islamic Summit being held in Makkah-Al-Makarramah, a PM Office statement said.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He also underlined Pakistan’s firm support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process for political solution in Afghanistan.

The forthcoming visit of President Ashraf Ghani to Pakistan would provide an opportunity to further focus on political, security, economic and people-to-people aspects of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Palace in Kabul in a statement said that President Ghani and Prime Minister Imran Khan also discussed issues around regional connectivity as well as trade and transit.

The statement said that Imran Khan promised to resolve the problem over the closure of Pakistan airspace to Afghan flights between Kabul and New Delhi.

Imran, Sisi agree to upgrade cooperation

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday met President of Egypt Abdul Fattah Al Sisi on the sidelines of the 14th Islamic Summit in Makkah-tul-Mukarramah and exchanged views on the whole range of bilateral, regional and international matters.

The issues being faced by Muslim Ummah also came under discussion, a press statement issued by the PM Office in Islamabad said.

The two leaders agreed to comprehensively upgrade cooperation in all fields. They also agreed to increase the frequency of bilateral political contacts and exchanges.

PM performs Umrah

Earlier Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan performed Umrah in Saudi Arabia’s holy city Makkah and prayed for the country’s peace and prosperity.

He offered prayers at Masjid-ul-Haram - the Holy Mosque, along with his delegation comprising Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Tourism Minister Atif Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeemul Haq and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood.

Prime Minister’s wife Bushra Begum also accompanied him during the Tawaf.

The prime minister arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday to participate in the 14th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, being held in Makkah.