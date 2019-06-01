Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged OIC to play an effective role in safeguarding the rights of Muslims and their religious sentiments.

While addressing the 14th OIC Summit in Makkah early this morning, he said Muslim world must use the platform of Organization of Islamic Cooperation to delink terrorism with Islam.

Terming the phenomena of blasphemy and Islamophobia in the West as failure of the OIC, he said the Organization's inability has also led to delegitimizing the Muslim political freedom struggles which were termed as 'Islamic radicalism'.

Imran Khan said the people of Indian occupied Kashmir had been carrying out their political struggle for freedom but after 9/11, it was also dubbed as 'Islamic radicalism and terrorism'.

Similarly, he said Israel started oppressing the Palestinians calling their freedom movement as 'Islamic terrorism'.

The Prime Minister reiterated that there is no solution to the Palestine issue except the two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state.

Similarly, he said the people of Indian occupied Kashmir have not been given their right to self-determination as had been guaranteed by the UN Security Council’s resolutions.