Share:

Pakistan Navy ship PNS Khaibar has visited Port of Mina Salman in Bahrain.

The commanding officer of the ship interacted with Bahrain's Coast Guard Commander and Deputy Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forces.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest came under discussion during these meetings.

After the conclusion of the visit, the ship resumed its regional maritime security patrol in North Arabian Sea.

PNS Khaibar has been deployed in North Arabian sea for maritime security patrol to ensure safety and security of the sea route for global trade.

This visit will further strengthen relations between the two naval forces.