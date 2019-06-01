Share:

SHEIKHUPURA : A prayer leader was allegedly abducted by four unidentified persons from Mission Kalar locality here on Friday.

According to the family sources, Nasrullah, a local prayers leader was at his home when four strangers knocked the door of his house.

As soon as, he opened the door, the strangers bundled him into a vehicle and drove off to unknown location. The motive behind the incident could not be ascertained yet.

Eye-witnesses, however, claimed that the prayers leader was a provocative speaker and “some religious circles disliked him.” The Factory Area Police have started investigation into the incident.

MAN ELECTROCUTED

A man, father two minors, died after being electrocuted in Chaudhry Colony here on Friday. The victim Sagheer Ansari was washing clothes when he sustained serious electric shocks after touching the wash-machine.

He was taken to nearby hospital where doctor pronounce him as dead. The Housing Colony Police have started investigation.