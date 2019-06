Share:

A few days left for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, small and major cities have worn a festive look with the decorated market and colourful stalls to mark the occasion.

A number of shopping stores are decked up with clothes, delicacies, decoration item and other essential articles. The Eid-ul-Fitr celebration starts from early morning, everyone from the community visits their relatives, greets each other and serves delicious food.