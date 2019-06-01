Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi Friday approved special remission to the prisoners in their jail terms, ahead of Eidul Fitr, on the advice of the prime minister.

According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministry, the special remission from 45 to 90 days has been announced for the prisoners except for those convicted for murder, espionage and anti-state activities.

The people, facing imprisonment on charges of sectarianism, rape, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping/abduction involved in culpable homicide and terrorist activities and those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act 1946, would also not be entitled to the remission.