KARACHI-Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that PSDP is not formulated with reference to provincial shares. Projects of national importance located all over the county are financed.

This he said while holding press conference at Governor House on Friday.

The governor clarified that PSDP is not formulated with reference to provincial shares. He said the Secretary PD&R held a detail meeting with chairperson planning and development department of Government of Sindh. He further said that minister PD&R had a video conference meeting with the Chief Minister Sindh and reason for inclusion or otherwise of projects are discussed in detail and on the request of the Chief Minister Sindh projects like Sukkur barrage, Costal Highway, KT Bunder, feasibility on Manchar Lake, road from Sehwan to Jamshoro are being finance through PSDP.

The Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway is a signature initiative of the government will be under taken in BOT mode with an approx cost of Rs250 billion, he added. The governor elaborated that it was agreed that Hyderabad bypass would be included if found feasible in the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Project otherwise it would be taken up in the PSDP rolling plan for subsequent years.

“As regards concerned of the Sindh government relation of project it may recalled PSDP was rationalised from Rs 800 billion to Rs 675 billion. As a matter of principle all the un-approved 350 projects reflected in the PSDP were deleted irrespective of the location or sector, from the revised PSDP. It also affected the projects of other provinces which were part of original PSDP at Rs 800 billion. Out of 350 dropped projects only 10 percent were located in Sindh which is quite nominal. The remaining projects deleted from PSDP were located in other provinces.

The governor further elaborated that 90 projects specifically located in Sindh are being finance with an allocation of Rs 66 billion in PSDP.

Answering to the question of media, the governor said that up-gradation of IBA Sukkur would be reflect while other projects like nursing university, water supply scheme were also intact.