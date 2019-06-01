Share:

LAHORE - Two members of National Assembly associated with Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) were responsible for last Sunday’s attack on Khar Kamar check post in North Waziristan, according to a report issued by tribal district’s deputy commissioner to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

According to the report, MNAs Mohsin Javed Dawar and Ali Wazir goaded the protesters to attack the check post in Boyya, North Waziristan.

The report says: “Area of Tochi Valley specially Datta Khel, Alwara, Admi Kot, Doga Macha, Zangotai, Khar Kamar, Degan, Land, Muhammad Khel, Boya, Hamzoni Valley, and going uptill Hassu Khel (Mirali) have always been a hot spot and troublesome with regard to maintenance of law and order situation.

“Security forces have regularly been targeted either in the form of physical attacks, ambushes, fire raids, rocket attacks or Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs),” it adds further.

Describing in detail the recent attacks, which originated on April 29, the report notes that in total, 13 local people died whereas 25 were injured whereas one military person was dead and seven injured.

It states: “On April 29, 2019, Party of Army personnel moving in Datta Khel area was ambushed in which three Army sepoys martyred and four got injured.

“Similarly, on May 1 multiple attacks were launched on fencing party in Alwara area in which four soldiers again embraced Shahadat and seventeen got injured.”

The DC’s report goes on to explain how Pakistan Army launched an operation to remove terrorist presence from the area.

“To clear the area from presence of any further terrorist activity and to make it safe, Army units launched their clearance operation on May 24, 2019. During this operation two suspects were arrested.

“To protest against the arrest of these individuals, a group of people from Doga Macha village marched towards Khar Kamar check point and damaged the installed security barrier and raised anti-state slogans however, Army showed restraint and did not respond.

“On the evening of 25th of May 2019, a Jirga of twelve Maliks of Doga was held at Boya and as a result of negotiations, one suspect was released after initial investigations with the condition of dispersal of protesters,” it reads.

The report mentions: “However, on the instigation of MNA Ali Wazir and Mohsin Javed Dawar, the protesters again gathered near check post at night.

“On May 26, MNA Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir entered NWTD from Saidgai check post and reached Khar Kamar Check Post at 9:30am, approx 300-350 protesters were gathered.

“Troops at first barrier requested MNAs to join the protesters’ camp using the alternate route and not the main road and in return, Ali Wazir used abusive language against the Army and instigated the crowd to attack the post. On this instigation, protesters started intense stone pelting and armed men with parliamentarians also started firing at the post.

“Thereafter, Army troops fired warning shots and asked protesters not to get close to the post and to stop the fire immediately. Meanwhile, protesters charged at the post and reached within troops’ deployment and tried to snatch weapons,” it states.

According to the report, “the Fire [from the check post] was opened only for very short duration.

“However, firing continued from the miscreants and the bullets hit the fleeing protesters and MNAs vehicle,” it stresses.

Earlier, following the Khar Kamar clash, PTM’s Dawar explained his viewpoint, wherein he said he and Wazir were travelling to the area to express solidarity with the protesters when, upon reaching the check post, protesters chanted in their support.

When the protesters were chanting, there was firing from behind us, he had said.

On Thursday, Dawar, the PTM leader, was arrested from North Waziristan tribal district, presented before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Bannu, and subsequently remanded in the custody of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for eight days.

Dawar’s lawyer had said the MNA had voluntarily surrendered himself into the custody of law enforcement personnel following a decision by a tribal jirga. Dawar was at large following the check post attack in North Waziristan.

MNA Ali Wazir had also been arrested and, on Monday, an ATC granted an eight-day physical remand to the CTD officials.