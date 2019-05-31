Share:

Kardashian visits prisoner on death row

LOS ANGELES - Kim Kardashian West travelled to San Quentin State Prison to meet a prisoner on death row. The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star visited the prison on to meet Kevin Cooper, 61, who was convicted of committing four murders in Chino Hills. Cooper has been on death row since 1983 but he has always maintained that he was framed.

Kim has been working on Cooper’s case since October, where she requested the then-Governor of California Jerry Brown to look into the case, TMZ reports. The current Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, is against the death penalty opponent and he has decided to suspend all executions whilst he is in office. Kim is currently studying law and she insists she is very ‘’serious’’ about it.

She wrote in a lengthy Instagram post recently: ‘’Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly.

Jess: Writing music is like therapy for me

LOS ANGELES - Jess Glynne says ‘’writing music’’ is ‘’like therapy’’ for her.

The 29-year-old singer says songwriting helps her process her feelings and emotions and when she expresses herself in words she finds the whole process a healing one.

In an interview on BBC Radio 2, she said: ‘’The moment I got in the studio and started making music everything changed ... The reason I write music, it’s kind of like a therapy for me, it’s my way of expressing myself.’’

Jess also opened up on her song ‘Thursday’, which has an underlying message of self-love, and revealed that she was determined to release the track as a single because it had a massive ‘’impact’’ on her own life. She explained: ‘’I think for me, it had a mad impact on me, genuinely, and my personal life when I wrote that song. It was so honest and so raw and the only reason I wrote it this song is that I really wanted it to resonate, and with girls especially, considering the amount of pressure they put on themselves through social media.’’